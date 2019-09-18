Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A 10 years old boy committed suicide by hanging himself with rope in his house at village Muhammad Akram Kaim Khani near Jhuddo Town, deh 370, on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Kumar Sano, son of Narain Kolhi, hanged himself with rope . Jhuddo police after getting information arrived the spot and shifted the body to rural health Center Jhuddo for legal formality. Meanwhile, Modal Court Mirpurkhas awarded life imprisonment to accused Ali Murad Tungri and also imposed fine on Tuesday after prosecution proved the murder case. Court also acquitted another accused Ayub Tungri due to lack of evidence. Report said that convict Ali Murad Tungri had killed Muhammad Sadique Rustamani in 2018.