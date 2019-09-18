Share:

The launching ceremony to open Pak-Afghan border at Torkham round-the-clock will be held today (Wednesday).

According to details, all preparations have been completed to open Pak-Afghan border while Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The Torkham border in Khyber district is open twenty-four hours on trial basis since 2nd of this month.

Opening the border will increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

This announcement of the incumbent government was welcomed by people on both sides of the border, particularly the traders.

The volume of Pak-Afghan trade through Torkham border was Rs350 billion in 2012, which came down to Rs120 billion in 2018.