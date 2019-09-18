Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was witnessing a positive and constructive change in people of Sindh in the sense that those who used to demand police stations, water supply, sanitation and irrigation water for their villages were now demanding establishment of school.

“This is really impressive and astonishing that the people of the province, particularly of rural areas have inclined towards education, particularly towards girls education,” he added. This he said on Tuesday while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Government Secondary School Damba village, Distt Malir with the assistance of USAID along with US Ambassador Mr Paul W Jones here at Damba Goth.

The programme was attended by Consul General of USA in Karachi Mr Robbert Silberstein, Secretary Education Ahsan Mangi, senior officers of Sindh education department and management of USAID programme.

USAID-funded school opened at Damba Goth

The chief minister quoting the girl students of class -VIII and XI of the Damaba Goth school who hosted the inauguration ceremony in three languages, English, Urdu and Sindhi fluently. “This brought happy tears in my eyes and now I am confident that our future is in the safe hands,” he said proudly.

He said that the brightness he has seen in the eyes of girls student of Damaba Goth School he was sure that they would turn to be Benazir Bhuttos in their future. The chief minister said that the provincial government provided $10 million for establishment of Program Management & Implementation Unit (PMIU) for overall management of Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP).

He said that out of total 106 schools, 68 have been fully completed. Remaining 38 schools have been awarded and are at different stages of construction. He added that out of 68 fully completed schools, 43 have been handed over to seven Education Management Organizations (EMOs) under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The government has provided furniture in these schools.

Shah said that the construction of these school started in November, 2013 and now program has been extended for two years to complete the remaining 38 schools.

Some of the major achievements under soft components include; training of 15,500 primary school teachers, enrollment of 13,636 out of school children in public schools, formulation the policies i.e. EMO Policy, NFE Policy and Sindhi Language Reading Standards for Primary Classes.

Speaking on the occasion US Ambassador Mr Paul W. Jones lauded the chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for taking personal interest in improvement of education in Sindh and said the American government and its people would be supporting Sindh government for best education.

He supported the idea of provincial government for operating schools on PPP mode. “This method of school management has produced good results,” he said.