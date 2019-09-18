Share:

Tecno joins hands with Airlink

LAHORE (PR): Leading smartphone giant, Tecno Mobile has appointed Airlink as its official distribution partner in Pakistan in an agreement signing ceremony held at local hotel. With this alliance, TECNO is aiming to expand reach to users in every city of Pakistan. TECNO chose AirLink based on their proven performance in the mobile distribution. AirLink Distributors have been consistently providing high service standards in the distribution network sector for decades. With more than 45 years of industry experience, the company has managed to spread its network of outlets all across Pakistan at rapid pace.

Hyundai Nishat Motor signs MoU with AkzoNobel

LAHORE (PR): AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited (ANPL) and Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) have signed a MoU. Under the signed MoU, AkzoNobel Pakistan, the exclusive partner of Nihon Parkerizing in Pakistan will be providing high quality Nihon pre-treatment products to Hyundai Nishat Motor. Nihon Parkerizing has been protecting steel from corrosion for over 90 years, by supplying surface treatment chemicals to diverse industries across the globe. The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from ANPL and HNMPL, including Saad Mahmood Rashid, CEO, ANPL, Hasan Mansha, CEO,HNMPL, Tatsuya Sato, COO, HNMPL, Sohail Nawaz, Vice President, HNMPL, Harris Mahmood, CFO, ANPL, Norez Abdullah, CFO, HNMPL, Shafiq Ahmad, GM, HNMPL, and Shahid Islam, National Sales Manager, ANPL.

ACCA is highly regarded by employers

Lahore (PR): According to ACCA’s most recent global survey of business leaders, 96% of employers see ACCA as a respected brand. That’s an enormously encouraging degree of consensus in a world where disruption and polarisation are growing. 91% of employers agree ‘ACCA is an organisation that champions professionalism and ethics’. 91% agree that ‘ACCA shapes the agenda of the profession. 87% agree that ‘ACCA is highly regarded in my market’. 87% agree that ‘ACCA is an innovative and forward-thinking organisation’. It is also one figure among many in ACCA’s 2019 employer survey that confirms ACCA’s relevance to the world of business.

Appyversary Sale: Celebrating one year of new Daraz app

LAHORE (PR): Daraz, the leading online marketplace in South Asia, is celebrating one year of the new Daraz app with the Appyversary Sale. Live from September 16th to 23rd, the sale celebrates the extensive ground Daraz has covered in the space of one year. “Over the past year, Daraz has worked tirelessly to enhance customer experience. The launch of the new app was a turning point for us. Since then we have transformed the ecommerce landscape in significant ways and will continue on this path, actively driving further change,” Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan.

Minhaj University to hold international conference

LAHORE (PR): Minhaj University Lahore is holding two days grandeur International Conference on ‘’Transformation of knowledge Repository into Knowledge economy’’ in collaboration with Liberians welfare organization on September 19th & 20th at MUL. The reputable scholars and international speakers from the world over will participate in this conference and would be duly welcomed by Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri.