HAFIZABAD - A young couple of Channi Sultan received serious injuries when a toy bomb exploded while they were cutting bushes on the bank of River Chenab near Qadirabad Barrage today.

After receiving the information of the incident, police, Civil Defence and Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to-the-spot to collect evidence. The injured were shifted to the Trauma Centre by the Rescue-1122 in critical condition.

According to police source, Hassan Ali alongwith his wife Saima of Channi Sultan were cutting bushes when they touched the toy bomb which exploded suddenly as a result of which both the hands of Hassan Ali were chopped off and received serious burns on the faces, bellies and other parts of the couple.

Meanwhile, a young mason was killed on-the-spot when he fell down from the roof of an under construction house in Nawab Colony Hafizabad. According to rescue sources, Mistari Muhammad Hussain Saifi was working on the upper storey of the house when he suddenly slipped from the scaffolding and died before any medical aid could be made available to him. Cloth worth Rs. 10,00,000/- was burnt when fire erupted in a shop in narrow Main Bazar here late last night.

According to rescue source, the owner of the shop Safian Ahmad closed his shop last night and after some time fire erupted in the shop due to short circuiting of electric wires which engulfed the whole shop and cloth worth Rs. ten lakh was destroyed before the arrival of Rescue-1122 squad, which later put off the fire and saved the adjoining shops from fire.