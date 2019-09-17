Share:

Gujranwala - A youth was electrocuted while he was playing cricket in a ground at Satellite Town Gujranwala while the aggrieved family staged a protest against the PHA authorities for laying faulty wires in the ground.

It was reported that Majid along with his friends was playing cricket in PHA ground when he suddenly touched a faulty wire laid their by PHA staff and died on the spot. The heirs alleged that PHA authorities have showed negligence by laying faulty wire in the grounds which caused this sad incident.

Meanwhile, a fire was erupted due to short-circuit in cloth shop which caused loss of million of rupee to the owner. It was reported that a cloth shop on Hafizabad road caught fire due to short circuit at night while receiving the information rescue 1122 team rushed at the spot and overcame the fire but a large number of cloth and other goods were burnt into ashes.

Ladhewala Warriach police have arrested four dacoits and recovered cash, stolen goods, and illegal arms from them. It was told that accused Qadeer Ahmed, Sarfraz, Jaafer and Shah Nawaz were relate to a dacoit gang and also involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incident. The police party have recovered Rs.265 thousands, computer, motorcycles, cell phones, three pistols and two rifles from them.

Rs2.72b uplift projects on the cards

Gujranwala - Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood said that Punjab government is launching mega development projects to be completed at a cost of Rs2.72 billion across the province.

He said that the government is committed to providing civic services for the urban and rural areas such as sewerage, water supply, streetlights and solid waste management. He disclosed this while addressing a video link conference with DCs of the districts on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Naila Baqar, additional commissioner coordination Noman Hafeez and other officers of concerned departments were present at commissioner office while DCs of the other districts were attached through video link. Commissioner said that all the schemes will be pointed out till 25th of September while DCs of the districts concerned will grant approval to the schemes by holding the district planning and coordination committee meetings. Commissioner also directed the officers to complete the paper work and collect necessary data in respect of new local bodies system before the given dead line.