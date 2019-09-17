Share:

RAWALPINDI - A court of law on Tuesday granted the police 3-day physical remand of 5 accused involved in thrashing a UK-returned family over land dispute in limits of Police Station Jatli.

The accused were identified as Tariq, Basit Latif, Imran, Khuram Shehzad and Adnan. Jatli police registered a case against the accused on attempted murder and several other charges for beating the England-returned family with iron rods and clubs in Village Mastala at Jatli.

According to Superintendent of Police Rai Mazhar, a team of Jatli police produced the accused before the court of area magistrate and sought 5 days physical remand for further investigation.

However, the court rejected the plea of police and granted only 3 days physical remand, he said.

He said that police were conducting raids in all possible hide outs to arrest the fleeing accused.

On the other hand, Station House Officer Police Station RA Bazaar wrote a letter to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) requesting to block the National Identity Card of nephew of Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja for his involvement in multi-million land fraud case and been declared an absconder by a court of law, sources said.

Sources said that the SHO informed the National Database and Registration Authority in the letter, copy of which is also available with The Nation, that Shujah Iqbal Raja, owner of SIR Developers, Dhamial, had committed monetary fraud with a British national Syed Haider Abbas and went into hiding.

The police had registered several cases against Raja on complaint of the victim under sections 489-F. A court of law also had declared the accused as absconder for not appearing for trial despite several summons issued by the court.

Sources said that the authorities in NADRA received the letter from police and begun the process to block the CNIC of accused nephew of provincial law minister.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old girl committed suicide by swallowing sleeping pills in limits of PS Saddar Bairooni. The body of the girl was moved to District Headquarters Hospital by the Rescue 1122 where doctors conducted autopsy of deceased and handed it over to heirs for burial.