KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the incumbent government would raise the issue of Indian atrocities in disputed valley of Kashmir at each international forum. Talking to grandson of Quaid-e-Azam Liaquat Merchant who called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that international community had to raise its voice against the human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. Liaquat Merchant, who is also the President of Jinnah Society informed the Governor during the meeting that publication of four editions of Quaid’s autobiography in the present era was of utmost importance because it was raising awareness among masses about the vision of Quaid. Imran Ismail asked Liaquat Merchant to get his book translated in Urdu and other languages also and assured him full support in this regard from the Governor House Meanwhile, ambassadors of countries including Ambassador of Croatia Drago Stambuk, Ambassador of Ghana Muhammad Sayuti Yahya Iddi and Ambassador of Cyprus Petros T Nacouzis called on the governor and were apprised about the human rights violations from India in the occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistani nation would continue to support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination until the last drop of blood. “Pakistan would continue to raise Kashmir issue and expose Indian atrocities in the valley.” The delegation members indicated strong support for Pakistan’s stance on the issue of Kashmir. They expressed that the resolution to the issue was only possible according to UN resolutions. Imran Ismail also informed the delegation that Pakistan was an emerging economy with huge investment opportunities.