Mumbai-An Indian tribunal has imposed singer Adnan Sami with a fine of INR5 million for purchasing eight flats in Mumbai in 2003 while being a Pakistani citizen.

The singer had bought the Mumbai apartments for a total of INR 2.53 crore without previous authorization from RBI, according to an Indian Daily.

Special permission was needed as Sami was a citizen of Pakistan at the moment of acquisition, according to Indian laws.

“The impugned order is set aside as far as exercise of discretion under Section 13(2) of the Act. The finding arrived under Section 13(1) shall remain intact. Mr Sami shall deposit the remaining 40 lakh with the respondent [ED] within three months from today. As no case under Section 13(2) (about the confiscation of eight flats and five parking space)…the said findings and part of the order is quashed,” the verdict read.

The singer claims he didn’t know that Pakistani nationals could not purchase immovable property in India.

After hearing Sami’s lawyer and the attorneys representing the Special Director of Enforcement Directorate, the tribunal released the decision.

“The flats were purchased by Indian Rupees, out of monies earned in India on which Income Tax has been paid, as well as monies loaned from India banks. The loans have been duly repaid,” ruled the tribunal after hearing both sides.