ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Secretary General Ijaz-ur-Rehman met with Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Durrani at his office on Wednesday.

IPC Additional Secretary Amna Imran and Joint Secretary Talpur were also present in the meeting. Ijaz said: “It was highly fruitful meeting as the IPC Secretary promised that the PTBF will be provided a piece of land soon, where they could construct international standard 24-lane bowling alley. When I informed the IPC Secretary that nothing on ground was done despite earlier decision regarding allocation of a piece of land to the PTBF by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Durrani told me that directives were already passed to DDG Facilities Agha Amjedullah to prepare documents, but Agha is using delaying tactics.

I informed Durrani about the efforts and work done by the PTBF in the last two decades or so. I also informed him that I had to sell my home just to construct a bowling club for the youth of twin cities. I am running from pillar to post to get justice, as my Leisure Citi Bowling Club located at Safa Gold Mall is closed down by the owner from the last six months. That is why not only me but bowlers are also suffering badly. Nobody is paying attention to this. I am not doing that for personal glory or gaining benefits.”

Ijaz further added: “I had constructed the club to facilitate youth, who were wasting their time in unhealthy activities. Prior to opening of the own alley, there was only one bowling club available in the twin cities, who were charging hefty amount without providing even basic facilities. We used to hold mega tournaments, and I had spent huge amount of money from my own pocket just for the sake of the game and youth.

I had also constructed a 12-lane bowling club at Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi, where many non-professionals and students are coming to enjoy this wonderful game. It is my challenge that if the IPC or PSB allocate some land for construction of a bowling alley, I will hold Tenpin Bowling World Cup, as international requirement is at least 24-lane alley. It will also help the PSB financially, as it will generate sufficient amount of funds. The IPC Secretary assured me of all-out help and no further delays. He is a sportsman and I am sure he will live up to his words. PSB officials had a habit of deliberately sitting on important documents. Number of mega events including SAG, Olympics and World Cup, are coming thick and fast. The much-anticipated National Games are yet to be held since 2013.”

“I am surprised that why IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza is not seeking explanation from POA President Lt Gen (R) Arif Hassan, who had done nothing for the federations and athletes for last 16 years. He enjoyed personal glory, international tours and used IOC ban as a tool to blackmail governments. The POA had given the PTBF provisional affiliation in 2014, but despite lapse of more than 6 years, they have yet to provide us permanent affiliation. We are the most active federation, who is regularly holding national ranking tournaments and sending players abroad for international events, but the POA has their own way of dealing with federations. Federations are crying, as no one is paying attention, I request Prime Minister Imran Khan and the IPC Minister to look into the situation and release annual grants to deserving federations,” he said.

Ijaz also revealed schedule of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 and players for representing the country at the 25th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championship in Kuwait. He said: “The Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 will roll into action at Leisure Citi Bowling Club, Jinnah Park from September 25 to 29, in which more than 400 players of different categories will be seen in action. The categories include men’s singles, women’s singles, doubles, amateur, deaf, media, inter-school, inter-college and inter-university. Bowlers from Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad and other major cities will reflex their muscles in the mega event. Cash prizes of almost Rs 500,000 will be distributed among the top position holders in addition to trophies, shields and certificates”.

“The 25th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championship will be held in Kuwait from October 20 to 30, where Pakistani players Amjed Mehmood, Muhammad Saleh, Ali Suria, Abdullah, Daniyal Shah, Sardar Ahmer Abbas Saldera and Sajad will participate along with team manager Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem. We request the IPC Minister to issue funds so we could focus on training and helping the country to win international titles,” Ijaz concluded.