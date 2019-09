Share:

LAHORE - A division level debate competition was organized at Government Islamia College Civil Lines under the presidentship of Principle Prof Rana Muhammad Aslam Pervaiz on Tuesday. Debate topic for intermediate level was ‘The role of films’, ‘Medical Profession’ for degree level while topics for post-graduate level were ‘Parliamentary form of government’. As per results, in inter level debate competition, Malik Hafiz Amanullah stood first, Asfhahan Sadiq got second position while Shahjahan Tahir grabbed third position. In degree level, Ahmed Ali got first position, Syed Atta Hussain got second position while Tauqeer Abid stood third. In post –graduate level, Syed Saiffur Rehman, Muhammad Hammad and Syed Muhammad Aqib got first, second and third position, respectively. Former principal for government Islamia College Civil Lines Lahore Prof Abdul Latif Usmani and Deputy Director Colleges Shujaur Rehman Dogar graced the event as chief guests. The debate competition was organized on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Higher Education Department.