LAHORE - Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaniz Fatima Chadhar Tuesday visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) to enquire after Naila, a victim of domestic violence. Speaking on the occasion, she said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has issued special instructions to provide Naila with the best healthcare facilities. Reportedly, brother of Naila detained her for a decade in a small room to grab her portion of property. Police raided the area on information of locals and recovered her last day. Naila Bibi’s physical and mental condition was not good due to her long captivity and for the purpose, she was admitted to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, Lahore for rehabilitation. Kuniz Fatima Chadhar also met the other patients at the hospital and visited a rehabilitation centre where rehabilitated women were being taught skills, such as sewing, embroidery and stitching of clothes.