Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the media has played an important role in sensitizing the world about the exploitation of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian authorities.

Addressing the Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said it is because of the media that the EU parliament discussed the Kashmir dispute after twelve years.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said this conference is reflective of the matter that the entire political leadership of Pakistan is united for Kashmir cause.

She said it is because of our effective diplomacy that the world has rejected the narrative of India on the situation in occupied Kashmir and supporting the stance of Pakistan.

Firdos Ashiq Awan assured that the present government will not disappoint the nation and Kashmiri people.

She said the Prime Minister’s address to the UN General Assembly session will be reflective of their aspirations.

She said roadmap and way forward on Kashmir will be formulated after consultations with all the stakeholders and our every action will be in accordance with the aspirations of the people.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will raise the voice of Kashmiri people at every forum.

She said the sacrifices being rendered by Kashmiri people will not go in vain and they will soon see the dawn.