SARGODHA-At least three persons including a minor girl were killed while five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Bhagtanwala and Mitha Tiwana police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Abdul Khaliq,resident of Wahnro,along with his companion Long Khan,was riding a motorcycle on Mianwali road when a recklessly driven truck hit the two-wheeler near Balki.Both riders sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.However,the accused driver managed to escape from the scene.

In another accident,in rickshaw-truck collision, Izzat Fatima (7) died on the spot, while five others-- Rasoolan, Sultana, Kaneez, Kousar and Qadir suffered injuries.The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital. Police registered separate cases.