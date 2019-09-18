Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - At least four people were killed when a mound fell on a road in Kagul Darra, Drazanda tehsil, Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday. According to police, soon after the incident local people and Assistant Commissioner Darazanda Samiullah along with heavy machinery reached the site and recovered the bodies. They shifted the bodies to hospital. The deceased were said to be nomads and relaxing under shade of the hill. Several sheep and goats were also buried alive under the heap of mud. The deceased belonged to Safi and Dotani tribes. Rescue teams started removing the debris from the road to clear it for traffic.