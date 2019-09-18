Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday failed to appear before a combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Karachi in connection with its probe into a fake bank accounts case. He was given a questionnaire, comprising eight questions, to hand it over to the chief minister to file his reply within seven days. The sources said the chief executive of the province has been asked to show up before the team within seven days’ time. NAB had summoned Murad over his alleged role in dolling out subsidies to sugar mills through improper channels.