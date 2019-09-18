Share:

The National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir (NPCK) in Islamabad on Wednesday unanimously adopted a declaration demanding India to put an end to violence by lifting curfew and restoring communications blockade in Occupied Kashmir.

The declaration urged the United Nations to press India to allow international media and human rights organizations to visit the Occupied Kashmir for fact finding.

The declaration demanded India to grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations.

It called upon the world countries to send their parliamentarians delegations to the Occupied Kashmir for first-hand knowledge of Indian atrocities being committed against innocent people of Kashmir.

Addressing the National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in Islamabad Wednesday evening, President Dr Arif Alvi said that India took an illegal, immoral, and inhuman step by revoking the Special Status of Kashmir on 5th of the last month.

The president said the people of Kashmir is striving for getting their homeland independent from India. He said the longstanding issue of Kashmir is looking towards UN, international community, and world powers to play their due role for its solution as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Dr Arif Alvi said Indian Prime Minister's Narendra Modi is pursuing a path of disenfranchising Muslims and other religious minorities. He said even Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to visit Kashmir as the Modi regime is hell bent to strangulate every sane voice raising concerns over the grave human rights violations there.

The President said that revocation of Article 370 should be reversed, the United Nations should send fact finding missions to ascertain grave human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir.

He said UN Military Observer Mission in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) be allowed to visit the Held Kashmir to know ground realities.