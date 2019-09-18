Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) hammered Sri Lankan Air Force (SAF) by 165 runs in the first match of the three-match series here at National Cricket Ground on Tuesday. PAF batted first and managed to post 285 runs for the loss of just three wickets in allotted 35 overs. Opener Shahid Khan scored unbeaten 100 of 86 deliveries, while Zeeshan Malik made polished 92. While chasing the target, SAF could only score 121 runs in the allotted overs. Malshan was the leading batsman from the visiting team, as he scored fighting 85. While Parimall contributed 21 runs. The second match between the teams will be played here today, while the last match will be played at National Ground on 20th.