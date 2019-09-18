Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an election rally of President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province, in which reportedly many civilians including women and children lost their lives.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families while praying for early recovery of those injured in the attack,” said a foreign ministry statement.

Pakistan, it said, “condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Pakistan fully supports the Afghan efforts for restoring complete peace and stability in the country through strengthening of the democratic process in Afghanistan.”