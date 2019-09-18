Share:

Pakistan has strongly condemned and rejected the inflammatory and irresponsible remarks by Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar regarding Pakistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office in a statement in Islamabad said coming from an occupying state, such irresponsible and belligerent statements has the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardize peace and security in the region.

Foreign Office said the remarks are an obvious manifestation of India’s utter frustration over the continued international censure of its egregious human rights violations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan called on the international community to take serious cognizance of India’s aggressive posturing about taking ‘physical jurisdiction’ of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement added that Pakistan stands for peace, but will be ready to respond effectively to any act of aggression.

The Foreign Office further said India today is also a unique and deplorable case of a state which promotes hate crimes against minorities and consistently fails to bring to account those who indulge in cow vigilantism, mob lynching and forced conversions and are guilty of violating India’s own laws.

India must fully comply with UN Security Council resolutions for a final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Foreign Office added.