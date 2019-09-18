Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to complete the ongoing projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor which will contribute substantially to Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him here on Tuesday, the Prime Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China.

On this occasion, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing conveyed the best wishes of President Xi Jinping to Imran Khan on his forthcoming birthday.

The Prime Minister asked the Ambassador to convey his thanks to the Chinese President.

In a related development, the prime minister directed to fast-track provision of utilities to Special Economic Zones for facilitation of potential investors in investments and establishment of industries.

Chairing a high level meeting here, the Prime Minister said basic utilities like electricity, gas and road access should be provided to SEZs on priority basis in order to attract investments in the industrial sector and relocating units to Pakistan.

He directed Finance, Planning and Commerce Divisions and the Board of Investment to peruse successful investment models of regional countries so as to offer best facilities and incentives to the investors.

Imran Khan underlined that Pakistan is now on the right track of economic growth and in order to attract investments, the Government will provide incentives to potential investors along with ease of doing business.

The meeting was briefed that SEZs in Pakistan have great potential for attracting investments particularly the Chinese companies.

It was also apprised that China has evinced keen interest in various Pakistani products which will improve trade balance between the two countries.

The meeting was informed that CPEC remains the top-most priority of the Government and infrastructure development, energy and communication sectors have been earmarked for attracting investments.

It was apprised that Chinese and Russian companies have shown interest in the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills and their offers are being evaluated.