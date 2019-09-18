Share:

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has emphatically stated that Pakistan will always stand by their Kashmiri brethren for protection of their rights.

He was addressing the National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in Islamabad on Wednesday. The Chairman Senate said there is humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir and the aim of this conference is to impress upon the international community to ensure that the humanitarian aid reach the Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan will continue to expose Indian tyranny and genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed the confidence that the national and provincial leadership at the conference will come up with a strategy to effectively highlight the plight of Kashmiri people at different levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said India has hegemonic designs in the region and Pakistan is the only obstacle in its way.

The AJK Prime Minister said that Pakistan stands on high moral ground as it has always accepted the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people. He said Pakistani nation has been supporting the Kashmir cause for the last seven decades.

The AJK Prime Minister said the Kashmiri people will fight till the end to secure their rights. He said we have full confidence on the armed forces of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation stand by their forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said the people of Balochistan are also holding rallies and gatherings to express their support with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

He said India has sordid designs against Pakistan and one also saw its manifestations earlier this year in the month of February. He said we have to build a strong Pakistan to foil the evil designs of India. A strong Pakistan, he said, will also help in the resolution of outstanding Kashmir dispute.

Muhammad Ali Saif of MQM, in his remarks, on the occasion said it is our moral, religious and national duty to fight the case of Kashmir at every forum. He said practical steps should be taken to free the oppressed Kashmiri people from the cruel clutches of India.

Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq paid tributes to the sacrifices being rendered by Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. He said the Kashmiri people are standing firm against all sorts of Indian tyranny and oppression.

Siraj-ul-Haq said it is because of their sacrifices that Kashmir dispute is now being discussed at different forums. He said Pakistan need to take practical steps to get the Kashmiri people freed from the brutal clutches of India.