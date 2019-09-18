Share:

ISLAMABAD - The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) Pakistan in the wake of country’s emerging renewable energy (RE) market is going to organise a two-day Pakistan Renewable Energy Summit 2019 (PRES2019) to bring global companies, senior government officials, experts and academia at one platform to explore the country’s untapped energy potential. The WWEA with the help of its supporting partners was organising the PRES2019 on September 26 to 27 under the theme “Achieving 30 percent Renewable Energy by 2030”, said a press release issued by the association.

“Pakistan is an emerging renewable energy market with an immense growth potential in the coming years. The country is gradually moving towards harnessing colossal renewable energy potential to meet increasing share of renewable energy in the power mix to at least 30 percent of the installed capacity by 2030,” it added.

Pakistan is an emerging renewable energy market

The event aimed at bringing globally renowned companies and speakers to Pakistan to share global lessons learnt innovative technology applications, financing mechanisms and best practices. One of the goals was to create awareness of the global momentum for renewable energy to advocate for competitive renewable energy market in Pakistan.

At present, renewable energy solutions were not only a competitive energy source at the utility scale, but also a powerful tool to address energy access challenges in Pakistan. Moreover, net-metering at the residential level and private power purchase agreements at the industrial level were also gaining ground. PRES2019 would focus on optimal solutions provided by renewable, as the power sector in Pakistan had embarked upon its journey to move away from fossil fuels to environmental friendly energy resources.

WWEA’s annual summit on renewable energies is expected to feature one of the largest convening of renewable technology experts from around the world including local and foreign energy experts, senior government officials, prominent international dignitaries, foreign donors, business community leaders, intellectuals, researchers, students and public figures. Earlier, WWEA Pakistan had led multi-stakeholder consultation on a draft ARE Policy 2019.