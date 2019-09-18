Share:

KANDHKOT - A large number of veterinarians and social activists took to street against police over kidnapping of their colleague on Tuesday. The protesters assembled at Tower Roundabout and took out a protest rally from Habib Bank to Press Club and they raised slogans against district administration and police. The rally was led by Bashir Ahmed Mirani, Ghulam Mustafa, Gul Hassan and others. Talking to news men they said that district police Kashmore completely failed to recover veterinarian Ghulam Mustafa Mirani who was kidnapped from the precinct of Durani Mahar some days ago. They demanded recovery of their colleague safe and sound. They further said that Provincial Minister for Livestock Abdul Bari Pitafi took notice of the matter but to no avail. Police have not been able to find any clue, they claimed. Finally, they demanded CM, IGP, DIG, SSP Kashmore and other authority concerned for safe and immediate recovery of Ghulam Mustafa.