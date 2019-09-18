Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling its responsibility of representing the oppressed Kashmir people and their struggle movement.

In a statement, he said Kashmiris struggle for their just right to self-determination has taken a historic turn and now the world community cannot ignore the issue.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir narrative has been rejected,” he said.

He said continuous curfew in Kashmir is a matter of concern but the international community and human rights organisations have ignoring the sensitive issue.

He came down hard on Indian forces for setting the gardens ablaze in Srinagar.

In fact, brute fanaticism of the Modi government had been exposed in the whole world, he said. The chief minister also condemned threatening of human rights bodies and their workers by the Indian government and added that India was openly violating its commitment of protecting human rights in occupied Kashmir. The Punjab chief minister left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah last week . According to a handout, CM Buzdar will pray for Kashmiri struggling for freedom from India

“They have our support. People of Kashmir are not alone. We stand by them in their fight for freedom,” the CM said, adding that Pakistan would not let India to suppress the innocent people.

The government and non-government organisations have been on Kashmir solidarity campaign since August 5 a day when Delhi revoked Article 370 that gives Kashmir special status. The Auqaf department took out a rally to expressed solidarity with Kashmiris

Additional Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Muhammad Athar Masood led the rally which started from Aiwain-i-Auqaf to GPO Chaowk. Ulema and employees of Auqaf participated in the rally. The participants were carrying placards expressing solidarity with the people of Indian held Kashmir and chanted slogans against Indian forces’ brutalities. Pamphlets of protective measures of dengue distributed among the masses at GPO chowk.