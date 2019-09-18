Share:

The Punjab government on Wednesday formed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the murder and rape of three minor boys in Kasur’s Chunian tehsil.

As per details, Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz has constituted a five-member JIT that would be headed by District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur.

“In pursuance of the request made by IG Police Punjab a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is hereby constituted to conduct and finalize investigation of 4 cases related to Kasur’s Chunian tehsil,” said a notification.

The representatives of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) would also be part of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Earlier in the day, angry protesters surrounded Chunian police station and DSP office after a dead body and remains of two bodies of missing children were found.

Earlier on September 17, police had found remains of two children and a complete dead body of another kid in Punjab’s Chunian tehsil of Kasur district who were kidnapped months ago by unidentified culprits.

The recovery was made from Chunian by-pass, whereas, the local policeofficials had also confirmed that all three were brutally murdered after

being sexually assaulted. The deceased children had been identified as Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Faizan.