After years of successful dengue prevention, the mosquito-based dengue disease is on the rise across the country, with the highest incidence of the disease being reported from Karachi.

According to a spokesperson of the anti-dengue programme, the highest number of cases having been reported from Karachi’s western area, followed by the southern district and then central. The metropolis’ eastern district ranked fourth, followed by Korangi and Malir on fifth and sixth respectively.

The number of dengue victims just in the city of Karachi has reached 2000, with 12 of those diagnosed having died of the sickness since.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of people infected with dengue virus has exceeded 1,600. In a report published by the health department, 61 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in Peshawar. Nine dengue cases have been reported in Abbottabad, nine in Buttagram, five in Haripur, eight in Mansehra, while 10 cases have been reported in Swat and four in Mardan. 12 dengue cases have been reported in Shangla, three in Buner and one case in Lakki Marwat.

The scale and spread of the disease is telling in Punjab, where just over the last 24 hours, 208 cases of dengue have been reported in Punjab, if the Capital Territory is also included.

According to a report by the Punjab Health Department, there have been 116 confirmed cases from Rawalpindi, 76 from Islamabad and 45 from Lahore.

This makes the number of people infected with the dengue virus in Punjab increased to 1,869.

It is still difficult to ascertain who is to blame for the rise in dengue cases in this year. While government austerity measures may have reduced funding for anti-dengue programmes in many districts, it is also believed that the virus thrives every few years. Climate change is also thought to be responsible, as it creates warmer conditions more favourable to the dispersion of the mosquitoes that cause the dengue.