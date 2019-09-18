Share:

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Tuesday said oil supplies returned to their level before Saturday attacks on the Saudi state-run Aramco facilities .

Aramco will meet its full supply this month through a drawdown of strategic stocks, the minister told reporters.

Saudi Arabia's oil production will reach 11 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of September and will continue to rise to 12 million bpd by the end of November, the minister added.

Following the drones attacks -- Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for -- on Aramco oil facilities, Riyadh has said its oil production has decreased by 5.7 million barrels to about half of the usual daily volume.