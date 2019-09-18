Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate is hosting National Parliamentarians’ Conference on Kashmir today at the famous Convention Centre of the capital to highlight the recent decision to India to revoke special status of Kashmir.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, the members of the Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies would participate in the conference. The members of the legislative assemblies of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan would also be among the participants.

The conference titled “National Parliamentarian’s Conference on Kashmir; Urgent Need for Humanitarian Efforts” would shed light on the atrocities and human rights violations being committed by forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in a statement said that the conference would make it clear to the international community that any avoidance or ignorance from incidents taking place in IOK could cause serious danger for the peace.

“The purpose of the conference is to give a message to the world that recent steps of India to annex Kashmir are illegal and violations of resolutions of the United Nations,” he said. Due to curfew imposed by Indian in IOK, the unarmed people of Kashmir are forced to confine themselves in their homes and were facing shortage of medicines and eatables, he added.

Sanjrani said that Kashmiris practically have becomes isolated from the entire world and were not in position to tell the world about the injustices being done with them by India. The conference will give a clear message to the UN that the solution to Kashmir issue had become indispensible and needed immediate resolution, he said

Sadiq Sanjrani, the other day, in his special message had called upon legislators from across the country including senators, MNAs, MLAs and MPAs to come forward and participate in the conference being organized by the Senate of Pakistan on September 18.

The Senate leadership requests the political leadership from across the spectrum to come and express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and bring to the notice of the world the atrocities and inhumane conditions being faced by them under the oppressive fascist Modi regime, he had said. The aim of the conference is to send the voice of the Kashmiri people to the international community, he had concluded.