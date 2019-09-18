Share:

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his sorrow over the alleged murder of student Nimrita Kumari that raised uncertainties and sparked a movement for her justice around the country.

Turning to Twitter, the 44-year-old fast bowler raised his voice for the Hindu student who was found dead from her dorm room, hanging from a ceiling fan.

Extremely sad & hurt sad reading about the suspicious death of young innocent girl, Nimrita Kumari. I hope the justice is served and the real culprits are found,” he said.

“My heart beats with every Pakistani no matter what faith he/she belongs to. Rest in Peace,” the cricket commentator added, ending the tweet with the hashtag ‘#JusticeForNimrita’.

Student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University’s Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Nimrita was found dead earlier on Monday with the postmortem report suggesting that she had died of suffocation.

The autopsy report, however, was refuted by her brother Dr Vishal Chandrani. He believes that his sister was murdered, and that the autopsy report was done in bad faith. Kumari's family is currently trying to raise awareness about the death to push for more legal action.