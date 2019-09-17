Share:

SIALKOT - A large number of the male and female Sikhs participated in the “Guru Granth Pehla Parkash Day” celebrations held at the Gurdawara Baabey Di Beri here. Sardar Jaskaran Singh, caretaker of Gurdawara Baabey Di Beri, arranges these celebrations in honour and dignity of their holy book Guru Granth. The Sikhs performed their religious rituals and distributed sweets there. They also prayed for the national solidarity, peace, integrity and unity. They also pledged to play their pivotal role in establishing durable peace, national development, prosperity and promotion of inter-faith harmony.

They said that every religion of the world gives the lessons of peace, love , unity, peace, love, brotherhood, tolerance and respect of humanity. Two unknown armed accused forcibly raped a married woman Yasmeen near village Kotli Jandu-Motra , Daska tehsil here, late at the last night. Reportedly, she was walking there, when two armed accused made her hostage at gunpoint and forcibly raped here. Accused fled away. Motra police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.

Cop suspended for misbehaving with doctor

BUREWALA - Vehari police suspended another police constable and ordered departmental inquiry for misbehaving with a lady doctor at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Burewala.

District Police Officer Saqib Sultan Al-Mehmood after the initial inquiry suspended Model Town Police Station Constable Safiullah and ordered departmental inquiry against him.

The incident took place at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital when Dr Amina Khalid was present on her duties where Constable Safiullah came and misbehaved with her for not entertaining him without queue.

The footage of the maltreatment got viral and the DPO called hospital staff and police constable in his office for a preliminary inquiry. Later, he formed a two-member inquiry committee comprising Medical Superintendent THQ Burewala, Dr Muhammad Imran Bhatti, and SHO Model Town Malik Tahir Aziz and after the initial report he suspended constable Safiullah and ordered departmental inquiry against him.