LAHORE - The four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Sindh and Balochistan ended in a draw at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday. Replying to Sindh’s 473 for five declared, Balochistan finished at 355 for nine after resuming the day at 191 for three. In 75 overs on the final day, the visitors added 164 runs for the loss of six wickets to their overnight score. Opener Imam-ul-Haq became one of the three victims of his Test team-mate Asad Shafiq after scoring 152 off 352 deliveries during 514 minutes of stay at the crease. Asad also added scalp of Asif Zakir with his off-spinners to finish with three wickets for 85 runs. Kashif Bhatti added wicket of Yasir Shah (22) to end up with three for 115. No.10 batsman Khurram Shehzad provided some entertainment at the end when he clubbed six fours and two sixes in a 68-ball 44 not out. Sindh collected five points for a drawn match, three batting points for scoring more than 300 runs but less than 350 runs in 110 overs and one point for taking four wickets inside 110 overs. Balochistan picked up five points for match, one point for scoring more than 200 runs in 110 overs and one point for taking three wickets in 110 overs.

BRIEF SCORES:

Sindh 473-5d, 169.5 overs (Abid Ali 249 not out, Khurram Manzoor 105, Sarfaraz Ahmed 44 not out, Asad Shafiq 37; Yasir Shah 3-127)

Balochistan 355-9, 173 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 152, Khurram Shahzad 44 not out, Bismillah Khan 26, Haris Sohail 24, Yasir Shah 22, Azeem Ghumman 21; Asad Shafiq 3-85, Kashif Bhatti 3-115)

Result - Match drawn

Points – Sindh 9 Balochistan 7