KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed all the deputy commissioners to start a month-long special campaign from September 21 to October 21 and clean what he said ‘My Karachi’.

The announcement came as the city has witnessed a clean Karachi campaign recently launched by the federal minister for ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi and was criticised by the provincial authorities for not dumping garbage collected from the city at proper locations.

The chief minister informed about the campaign on Tuesday while talking to media just after performing launching ceremony of Sindh Strategic Sector Plan (2016-2016) unveiled by Sindh Local Government & Public Health engineering department here at a local hotel.

The programme was attended Minister PHE Shabir Bijarani, Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, Secretary LG Roshan Shaikh, Secretary PHE Niaz Abbasi, Country Representative of UNICEF Ms Aida Gima and people of Civil society.

DCs being provided Rs 50m each

He said that he had held a meeting with commissioner and his deputy commissioners of Karachi which was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and relevant provincial ministers to work out a detail strategy to launch clean ‘My Karachi’ campaign. “We have decided to document the entire heaps of garbage, their location and size through pictures and written material,” he said.

Shah said that in the next meeting the deputy commissioners come up with the documents and photographs of the garbage lying at different locations at the city. “I have told the deputy commissioners that I would provide them dumpers, shovels, loaders, trucks and trolley and other required machinery just they have to remove the garbage to temporary Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) and then it would be further shifted to Landfill Sites,” he said.

The deputy commissioners are being provided Rs50 million each and from September 21 the clean My Karachi campaign would be started and it would continue for a month, Murad Shah said and added this would make a difference and every resident of this beautiful city would witness it.

The chief minister urged the federal government to stay away from its clean Karachi campaign because it has aggravated the situation instead of improving it. Quoting the example of KPT ground located in front of American Consulate, the chief minister said that the people of Ali Zaidi started dumping garbage there. This cause flies, mosquitoes and foul smell in the entire area, he said. He added that similar irresponsible work was done in other areas of the city then he spoke to Federal Minister Ali Zaidi and requested him to stop his people from dumping garbage in open areas. He urged him to get it dumped at Landfill site.

Shah said he would release the figures how much tons of garbage the Sindh Solid waste Management has dumped at Landfill Site and how much Clean Karachi people dumped and how much other civic agencies have thrown the garbage there. “We have a weighing machine at Landfill Site and it maintains the record properly,” he said.

The chief minister had held meeting with deputy commissioners and they had given him their detailed plan.

Central: It has five sub divisions, New Karachi, North Karachi, Gulberg, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad with 51 union committees. The population of the district comes to 2,971,626. Around 1800 to 2000 tons of garbage is generated in this district against which its DMC has the capacity of lifting 800 to 1000 tons. In this area 750 tons of garbage was lying in Gulberg, 550 tons in Liaquatabd, 400 tons in Nazimabad, 400 tons in North Nazimabad and 900 tons in new Karachi which would be lifted by the DCs.

West: West is the largest district in the city with seven subdivisions, Orangi, Baldia, Mominabad, Manghopir, Mauripur, and Harbour with 52 union councils. In this district around 70,000 tons of garbage heaps are lying at different places such as Machhar Colony, Bhutta Village, Baldia, and various other areas.

East: East has four subdivisions and 31 union councils with a population of 2,907,467. It sub divisions are Ferozeabad, Jamshed Quarter,Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulzar-e-Hijri. Heaps garbage have developed at Akhtar Colony, Manzoor Colony, Azam basti, Chnesar Goth, Mehmoodabad, Jacobline, Martin Road, Nishtar Road, Fatima Jinnah Colony and at various other areas. They have planned to set up temporary GTS where they would dump garbage temporarily and then to be shifted to Landfill site.

Malir: This district has eight sub-divisions: Airport, Shah Mureed, Murad Memon, Ibrahim Hyderi, Gadap, Bin Qasim, Korangi Creek and Malir Cantt. It has a population of 2,008,901, including 855,285 rural population. There are heaps of Garbage at Majeed Colony, Muslimabad, Cattle Colony, Ghazi Brohi Goth, Bhittaiabad, Jaffer Tayar, Gaghar, and various other areas.

Korangi: Korangi has four sub-divisions, including Korangi, Landhi, Shah faisal and Model Colony with 37 union councils. It has 134 katcha kundis but 280 are more required as reported by deputy commissioner. There are 376 points from where heaps of garbage have to be lifted. The garbage is lying at Malir Colony, Chakra Goth, and various other areas.

South: It has subdivisions such as Arambagh, Saddar, Civil Line, Darden and Lyari. Comparatively South district was cleaner than the other districts even then it has garabge dumps at Agra Taj, New kalri, Liaquat Colony, Nawababd, Khadda Memon Society, Moosa Lane Baghdadi, Shah Baig Lane, Bihar Colony, Rangiwara and various other areas from where garbage would be lifted.

The chief minister has given go ahead to all the six DCs of the city to start the campaign and he would monitor each and every drive by visiting the area.

Moreover, speaking at the launching of policy (Drinking Water Supply Policy, Sanitation Policy, Behaviour Change and Communication Strategy and Drinking Water Situation and Hygiene) Sindh Strategic Sector Plan 2016-2016, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the main aim of launching these policies documents was to aware all sector of the society regarding the importance of water, and draw a road map for our progress and planning of future in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals to access safety managed drinking water and sanitation facilities in Sindh.

He said his government has initiated a number of projects of water and sanitation and has planned to increase investment in water and sanitation in future.

He said that the government has launched Karachi Water & Sewerage Service Improvement Project, Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan S-III, Preparation of Water Safety Plan 2019 of WASA Hyderabad with support of UNICEF and established Water Testing Labs.

The chief minister also launched three books on drinking water, sanitation policy and Behavioural Change.