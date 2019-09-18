Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 19.63 points (0.06%) to close at 31908.92 points.

A total of 122,012,850 shares were traded compared to the trade of 104,605,660 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.199 billion compared to Rs4.980 billion last day.

Out of 363 companies, share prices of 174 companies recorded increase while 170 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in trading.

The three top traded companies were Pak Elektron with a volume of 16,754,500 shares and price per share of Rs16.14, Maple Leaf with a volume of 10,262,500 and price per share of Rs16.49 and DGK Cement with a volume of 7,316,000 and price per share of Rs47.13.

The top advancer was Bata (Pak) with the increase of Rs60 per share, closing at Rs1260 while Pak Services was runner up with the increase of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs1060.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan XD with the decrease of Rs247.24 per share, closing at Rs5642.76 and Gatron Ind with the decrease of Rs23.35 per share closing at Rs443.65.