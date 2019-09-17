Share:

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift will join the next season of ‘The Voice’ as a ‘’mega mentor.’’ The ‘ME!’ hitmaker will be joining Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as she helps coach the contestants and prepare them for the Knockout Rounds in October. The news was announced by the ‘All Of Me’ hitmaker on his Instagram account as he uploaded a video of him and Blake discussing the new mentor on set. John said: ‘’I hear we have a mega mentor.’’ Blake replied: ‘’Yeah but I don’t know who it is. I know it’s supposed to be a big star.’’ John added: ‘’I think the person is one of the most successful people in music.’’ Blake teased: ‘’Yeah but it can’t be me because I’m already here.’’ As Taylor walked out of her dressing room, John looked up and said: ‘’Hey Taylor.’’ The ‘Love Story’ hitmaker will also be there to guide the contestants through the Knockout Round as she provides them with feedback, suggestions and praise. While Taylor has secured the mega mentor role, Normai, Will.i.am, Usher and Darius Rucker will also be on hand to help the acts with their performances. This isn’t the first time Taylor has been a mega mentor on the programme as she also bagged the position during season seven of ‘The Voice’. This will be the first season without Adam Levine as one of the coaches as the Maroon 5 frontman announced after 16 seasons that it was time to ‘’move on.’’