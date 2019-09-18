Share:

There will be accountability for all', says PM Imran on murder of minor

boys in Kasur

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken immediate notice of sexual assault and murder of three minor boys in Kasur and said, There will be accountability for all for this horrific incident.

According to details, PM Imran Khan has removed the DPO Kasur from his post after taking notice of the murder and alleged abuse of children in Chunian.

He took to Twitter and expressed that the police will be corrected on a large scale, On the Kasur incident: There will be accountability for all. Those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task”.

On the Kasur incident: There will be accountability for all. Those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task. Following actions have so far been taken by the Punjab police & the provincial govt.

He continued asserted, “Following actions have so far been taken by the Punjab police & the provincial govt: DPO Kasur being removed. SP investigation Kasur surrendered, charge sheeted and being proceeded against. DSP and SHO suspended. Major overhaul in Kasur local police on the cards. Formal probe ordered under Addl IG.”

On Sept. 17, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar today (Sept. 17) took strict notice of tragic incident about recovery of children corpses the area of Chunian and sought a report from the Inspector-General (IG) of Police Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on the matter.

Three children, who were abducted months ago from different places, were found dead in the area of Chunian, tehsil of Kasur District. Children were identified as Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Faizan. It has been reported that the children were murdered after getting sexually tortured.

Skeletal remains of the two boys were found at a deserted place in Chunian Industrial Estate area. Dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

CM Buzdar directed the officials to immediately trace out the accused involved in the murder of children. He asserted that strict legal action should be taken against the accused by bringing them within the confinement of law.

He expressed that justice will be provided to the bereaved families at any cost. “Those involved in such heinous acts of murdering the children do not deserve any concession and cannot escape from stern punishment according to law,” he added.

CM Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members of the children.