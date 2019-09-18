Share:

LAHORE - Three men were found dead from different parts of the provincial metropolis on Tuesday, police and rescue workers said. The bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police sources said three bodies were recovered from Lytton Road, Harbanspura, and Badami Bagh police areas. The police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased persons. The police were investigating the deaths. Also, four persons sustained burns when fire erupted at a CNG station near RA Bazaar. Rescue workers said all the injured were shifted to hospital with multiple burns. They were identified as Shahid, Rizwan, Farhat, and Anam. It was not clear yet what caused the blaze. Authorities were investigating the incident.