Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated Torkham Terminal at the border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan which would remain functional for round-the-clock.

Addressing the ceremony, he expressed hope for early establishment of peace in Afghanistan which would also bring prosperity to the Torkham area.

“This enables the trade activities to Central Asia from the Torkham and Peshawar will become the trade hub of Pakistan besides creating employment after the establishment of trade ties,” said the premier.

“The trade is increased up to 50 per cent only after the opening of the Torkham Terminal and it a historical step to open the border crossing for 24 hours. This would also benefit the states in Central Asia,” he said.

The Torkham border in Khyber district has been opened for twenty-four hours on a trial basis since 2nd of this month.

This decision of the incumbent government is aimed at enhancing trade activities with Afghanistan and facilitating the business community of both countries.

As per sources, from both sides of the border, the countries have increased the number of counters to more than 20 and also deployed additional officials to smoothly continue the trade activities for 24 hours.