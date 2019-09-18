Share:

New Delhi - US President Donald Trump has said that a lot of progress has been made between India and Pakistan, without going into further details.

“I will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I will be meeting with India and Pakistan prime ministers. I think a lot of progress is being made there,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Modi is in the US to attend the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston, Texas. The White House on Sunday said Trump will travel to Texas to attend the event, which will see an estimated 50,000 people of Indian origin and members of the Indian community in attendance.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been running high since India, on 5 August, revoked a provision in its constitution that granted Kashmir special status, with Islamabad condemning the move. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties and cut off trade ties with India. Trump offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute on 22 July during a meeting with Pakistan prime minister Khan at the White House before the State Department backpedalled on the remarks.

The US president again offered to mediate last month before being refused politely and firmly by Modi himself during a meeting with Trump in Biarritz on the sidelines of a G7 meeting.