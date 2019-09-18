Share:

PESHAWAR - National Institute of Health Islamabad (NIH) confirmed two new polio virus cases in 30 months old female child from Sarai Norang Tehsil of Lakki Marwat and 23 months old male child from Tehsil Jadba of district Torgher as the total case count mounts to 48 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), one wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of 30 months old girl from union council Mamakhel, Tehsil Sarai Naurang District Lakki Marwat while another wild polio virus has been isolated from 23 months old boy, union council Shattal, Tehsil Judba District Torgher. The clinical history of both polio cases shows that both new polio victims were zero doze for essential immunization and their status of SIAs is under investigation. In response to the reporting of new polio cases in the province, Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit said that virus is circulating in environment particularly in Bannu Division and Hazara division that can hit any unvaccinated or immune-compromised child. He said that the only viable solution of the problem was to vaccinate the child in every campaign as only repeated doses can protect the child from permanent disability and stop virus circulation in the environment.

EOC Coordinator held an appeal to the parents not to pay attention to propaganda and rumors adding that polio vaccine was completely safe and do not cause any harm upon administration.

It is relevant to mention here that the national polio case count stands at 64 out of which 48 are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2019 so far.