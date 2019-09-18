Share:

BEIRUT - An air strike by an unidentified drone hit a position near a Syrian government-held town at the Iraqi border overnight, a source in the regional alliance that backs Damascus and security sources in Iraq said on Tuesday. The attack near the town of Albu Kamal struck a position held by Iran-backed Iraqi fighters of the Hashid Shaabi, or Popular Mobilisation Forces, and caused no casualties, the pro-Syrian government source said.

The security sources in Iraq said the attack by unmanned aircraft had hit Syrian territory in Albu Kamal, without giving further information. Last week, Hezbollah-run media reported that Israeli planes had struck a Syrian army camp being built in the Albu Kamal area. Israel, alarmed by Iran’s growing regional influence, says it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria. Iran-backed forces, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, played a major role in recovering Albu Kamal from Islamic State in late 2017. The border crossing has however remained closed since then.