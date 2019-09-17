Share:

ISLAMABAD-The academia of the capital are expressing their sympathies with people of Held Kashmir by organising rallies and seminars to support them by giving a message of solidarity for their struggle to self-determination and freedom from occupation of the Indian extremist forces. The universities in their events also condemned massive Indian atrocities and human rights’ violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir. “The Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions”, said vice chancellors of a university. Vice chancellors including Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum of AIOU, Dr Ali of QAU, Lt Gen (R) Naweed Zaman of NUST, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Dr Raheel Qamar, President IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and Vice Chancellor Riphah International University Dr Anis Ahmed in their separate messages said that the academicians and students all over the country fully stood by the government and the armed forces for projecting the cause of Kashmir. They said that they were pushing forward the national narrative to become part of the country’s overall struggle achieving the freedom of the Kashmiri people. They said that the entire nation was behind the Kashmiri people at this stage when they were facing worst kind of brutalities at the hands of the Hindu extremists. The Higher Education Commission holds seminars and talks to express unity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, who are living in curfew for over 4 weeks and are victims of Indian atrocities, oppression and injustice for over 70 years. Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri said that HEC and the academic fraternity also stood firmly in supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as well as their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation. AIOU Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum spoke about Pakistani people’s attachment with the Kashmir issue and their determination to provide all possible sacrifices for making their struggle successful. The students and the academicians, he said, would actively participate in the Kashmir Day’s events at the national level. President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, said that the IIUI would be among the leading ranks to fight for the rights of Kashmiris. He emphasised on peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.

The IIUI president said that Kashmir issue was one of the issues of concern to the Muslim world and all the nations must play an active role for its resolution.

He also called for arranging conference, seminars and dialogues with greater frequency to create more awareness and information about the disputes and miseries being faced by Kashmiris.

Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Dr Raheel Qamar, in his message, said that it was responsibility of Pakistanis to raise voice against the outrageous behaviour of occupation forces in Kashmir.

He endorsed the support that people of Pakistan have extended to Kashmiris in their struggle to achieve their integral right to decide Kashmir’s future through the holding the plebiscite in Indian occupied Kashmir as per UN resolutions passed in 1948. He said that in today’s era, it was most unfortunate to deprive the Kashmiri people of their basic right through continuous act of tyranny by successive Indian governments, including the present attempt by the BJP government to end the special status of Kashmir.

Rector National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Lt General (R) Naweed Zaman said that the teachers and students were stand with the people of Kashmir to express their sympathies with them.

“We strongly condemned brutalities of Indian army in the occupied Kashmir”, he added. The increasing number of Indian atrocities in the Kashmir was unacceptable, he said.

Vice Chancellor Riphah International University Dr Anis Ahmed said that after revocation of Articles 370 and 35A by India, Pakistan should take all necessary measures for the rights of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said.