Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Tuesday saw verbal brawl between treasury and opposition MNAs as the lawmakers from PTI and PPP-P remained engaged in criticizing the leadership of each other most of the time.

The MNAs from government and opposition, in their speeches, made attempts to prove the recent statements of each other’s leadership as non-sense.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, on a point of order, blamed the PPP leadership for not resolving the issues of Sindh. The leadership of Sindh province had engaged in money-laundering, depositing looted money in fake accounts at the cost of development projects, he claimed.

He strongly criticized the PPP-P leadership for making statement ‘Sindhudesh and Pakhtunistan’ and harming the federation and Pakistan. “You will not only be exposed but your politics will end soon...Keep in mind Pakistan will remain forever,” he said, criticizing the Chief Minister for his statement against the federal government.

“Poverty and mortality rate is highest as compared to the rest of the provinces,” he said, recalling that there was no proper hospital and ambulance service at the time of Sehwan Sharif blast.

About the statement of PPP-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said these statements were totally illogical and even had hurt the sentiments of the nation.

PPP-P’s MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, responding to the concerns raised by the minister, said that the PTI government should stop dreaming of taking control of Karachi. “We will prefer to die but not allow division of Sindh province at any cost,” he said, mentioning that his party chairman had rightly called the present law minister as Shaifuddin Pirzada of modern era for talking about imposition of Article - 149 in Karachi.

He said their party had given lot of sacrifices to save the federation and Pakistan. He also made mockery of Prime minister’s recent statements on different issues.

About the government’s rallies and public gathering in Muzafarabad, he said that the government should take the nation into confidence and immediately organise an All Parties Conference (APC).

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, jumping into the fray, started his speech on the issue of Sindh government but the PPP-P MNA rushed to point out lack of quorum in the house. The chair, due to lack of required strength, adjourned the proceedings.

The opposition MNAs raised the matter of production order of arrested members including PPP-P Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N MNAs Rana Sana Ullah, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khwaja Saad Rafique and two from North Waziristan.

“Speaker National Assembly should issue the production orders of arrested member as per rule and issue proper ruling on it,” he said. The MNAs expressed solidarity with minorities while expressing sorrow over the Ghotki incident The MNAs from treasury and opposition (mainly from minorities) expressed solidarity with the people of Ghotki over the recent incident.

PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muahmmad Asif drew the attention of the house towards ransacking of Hindu temples in Ghotki district. “Minorities are equal citizens of Pakistan...We all are Pakistani and it is responsibility of the state to protect the rights of minorities,” he said.

The minorities’ members condemned the recent incidents in Ghotki district, demanding proper action on it.

SEVEN BILLS LAID BEFORE THE HOUSE:

The government, on private members day, laid several bills before the house including ‘The Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2019’,’ The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ‘The Islamabad Club (Administration (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ‘ The Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ’The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ‘The Transfer of Offenders (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ‘The Islamabad Transfusion of Safe Blood (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ‘The Chemical Fertilizers (Development Surcharge) (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ‘The Controller General of Accounts (Appointment, Functions and Powers) (Amendment) Bill, 2019’ and ‘The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2019’.

PTI’s Amjad Ali Khan, facing severe criticism from opposition, laid before the House the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He said the bill is aimed at giving powers to the relevant ministry to frame rules concerning its departments.

NA DEFERS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT

The speaker also deferred introduction of constitutional amendment, which aims to increasing retirement of Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 65 to 68 years.

The chair deferred the amendment due to the criticism from opposition MNAs for making legislation on private members day.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeking amendment in Article 179 of the Constitution was sought to be introduced as private members bill by the PTI parliamentarians Syed Fakhar Imam and Amjad Khan Niazi. The Parliamentary leader for Law and Justice, Maleeka Bokhari argued that FATA amendment was also moved by a private member, so there was no reason to oppose it.