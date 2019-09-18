Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 12, 2019 for the combined consumption group increased by 0.76 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 125.29 points against 124.34 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday.

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs17732 witnessed 0.87 percent increase and went up from 127.08 points in last week to 128.19 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.30 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 14.54 percent.

Prices of 5 items decreased, 25 items increased and 21 items rates remained unchanged

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,733-22,888, from Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs44175 per month increased by 0.90 percent, 0.83 percent, 81 percent and 0.68 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 5 item registered decrease, while that of 25 items prices increased with the remaining 21 items’ prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included bananas, sugar, potatoes, LPG Cylinder and garlic.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included onions, tomatoes, tea (packet), chicken, eggs, bread, washing soap, toilet soap, masoor pulse, wheat flour, cooked beef, mash pulse, tea (prepared), cooked daal, moong pulse, mutton, firewood, milk (fresh), curd, gur, gram pulse, rice (Irri-6), vegetable ghee , mustard oil and rice (Basmati)

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included beef, milk (powdered), cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), salt, chillies, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.