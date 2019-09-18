Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered early completion of Mother & Childcare Hospital. She was presiding over a meeting with officers of Communication nd & Works Department at FJMU Vice Chancellor’s Office on Tuesday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, Ganga Ram Hospital MS Fayyaz Butt, Prof Javed Ch and faculty members were present on the occasion. Officers of C&W department informed the minister regarding progress on construction of state-of-the-art Mother & Childcare Hospital. She said that lives of thousands of patients can be safeguarded by constructing state-of-the-art Mother & Childcare Hospitals. Revolutionary measures are being taken according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuring the health of mother & child. She said that mortality rate of women during the delivery is very high in Pakistan. All resources have been utilized and special instructions have been issued in all the public sector hospitals of the Punjab regarding mother & child health.