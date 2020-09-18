Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said yesterday that at least 22 educational institutions across the country were closed down during the last 48 hours for non-compliance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control the Covid-19 spread.

The SOPs were issued by the health authorities for curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

According to a statement by the NCOC, during the last 48 hours, 22 educational institutions across Pakistan were closed due to the non-compliance of health SOPs / protocols and disease prevalence. Sixteen of these educational institutions are in KPK, one in Islamabad and five in AJ&K.

Earlier this week, a medical college campus in the federal capital’s sector I-14 was sealed after 16 Covid-19 cases were reported among students and employees. Numerous cases of Covid-19 were reported at the Riphah Medical College, Islamabad, during the past days.

Educational institutions in the country reopened on Monday last after a six-month hiatus due to the Covid-19.

According to the instructions issued by the NCOC, parents have been advised to ensure their children follow the SOPs.

Meanwhile, the NCOC said that 545 people tested Covid-19 positive yesterday while six people lost their lives due to the Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. Total active cases in Pakistan stand at 6,066 as of 17 September. About 291,169 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count, said the NCOC.

There is no patient on vent in AJK and Balochistan at the moment. A total of 303,634 cases have been detected so far (AJK 2451, Balochistan 13798, GB 3336, ICT 16005, KP 37185, Punjab 98041, Sindh 132818) while 6399 deaths have been reported so far in the country.