ISLAMABAD - Gangs of armed robbers on Thursday burgled more than 107 tolas gold, cash, mobile phones, pistols and other valuables from four houses, including the house of Deputy Inspector General of Sindh Police, in the federal capital in last 24 hours.

Several violent robberies have rung alarm bells among the law enforcement agencies and sent shock waves among the residents of Islamabad.

Police registered cases against the gangs of robbers on complaints of the victim house owners but failed in tracing or arresting the thieves so far.

A gang of unknown robbers having guns and cutters in hands broke into the house of DIG Training Sindh Police Nasir Aftab at Sector G-10 when the family of police officer was out for dinner. The robbers collected precious household items, an imported pistol and gold medals and managed to escape.

The incident took place in the limits of Police Station (PS) Ramna.

DIG Nasir Aftab, who also served as Additional SP in Islamabad, told media that his house was robbed while his family was out for meal. He said he could share further details with police and media after reaching Islamabad.

Another citizen namely Haris Anjum reported PS Ramna that he along with his family members including a sister who returned from UK was present at home in Sector G-11/4 when four unidentified robbers having pistols in their hands entered. He added that one of the robbers made them hostage on gunpoint and the others snatched 27 tolas of gold ornaments, two mobile phones and 1500 Pounds from the family members and fled. He appealed police to register case and trace out the robbers. A case has been registered against the robbers by PS Ramna officials under section 392 of PPC.

At around 4:30pm on 16 September, a gang of four robbers with sophisticated weapons also broke in a house in Sector G-15/4 and made the entire family hostage on gunpoint, they said. The robbers took away 80 tolas of gold jewellery and ATM cards, they said. The victim house owner namely Riaz Ahmed Awan reported the incident to PS Tarnol on which a case was registered against robbers.

Similarly, five robbers scaled the walls of a house in Sector G-9/3 and made the inmates hostage on gunpoint. Later, the robbers collected gold ornaments, mobile phones and other precious household items and fled, they said. The house robbery was reported to PS Karachi Company by victim house owner namely Sohail, they said. Police begun investigation into house robbery case, sources said.

A spokesman to IG Islamabad told media that CIA have arrested two dacoits involved in street crimes and recovered weapons, gold jewellery, watches and mobile phones from their possession. The accused has been identified as Awais Khurshid and Kamran, who also committed house robberies in limits of PS Koral and its suburbs.