SUKKUR - Sukkur Administrator, Nisar Ahmed Memon on Thursday visited different areas of the city including Military Road, old Sukkur, New Goth, Gharibabad, Waritar Road, Dadu Chowk, Dhak Road and others along with officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation, inspected the quality and pace of work on different developments schemes. On seeing the administrator Sukkur, a large number of people gathered and made complaints. He assured them that development work would also be done without any discrimination while all basic facilities would be provided to the citizens. The Mayor, on the occasion, directed the concerned officials to complete the work in stipulated time period and use standard material.