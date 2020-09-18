Share:

ISLAMABAD - Singing sensation Aima Baig appeared recently in a morning show where she talked about her relationship and future plans with Shahbaz Shigri. She said, “The rumors are true because we vibe really well. I met Shahbaz when I was recording song for his movie ‘Parey Hut Love’ and then it was very comfortable to be around him. He never seen fighting or even arguing. I look up to these qualities in a man.” Talking about her marriage plans with ShahbazShigri, she said, “Just let me grow up a bit then I will decide.”