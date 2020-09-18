Share:

Lahore - Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal paid a visit to the house of the CEO of Omega Residencia, Ch. Muhammad Sarwar in Behria Town.

During this visit, the provincial minister discussed the current political and economic situation with Chaudhry Sarwar and discussed issues of mutual interest. The provincial minister appreciated the services rendered by Chaudhry Sarwar for the country and the nation during the Corona pandemic and passed a statement that as long as patriotic people like Chaudhry Sarwar live in this Pakistan, this land can never diminish.